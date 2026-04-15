Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Universal | Tagged: CinemaCon 2026, Disclosure Day, steven spielberg, universal

Disclosure Day Will Answer Questions, Pose Questions, Says Spielberg

Closing out the Universal presentation at CinemaCon was the legend Steven Spielberg, taling the origins of Disclosure Day.

Article Summary Steven Spielberg took the stage at CinemaCon for the first time ever to discuss Disclosure Day.

Spielberg's father believed in extraterrestrial life, and a 2017 NYT UFO article reignited Spielberg's passion.

He believes there is more truth than fiction in UFOs now than when he made Close Encounters.

Disclosure Day is shaping up to be a must-see summer event, opening in theaters on June 12.

Disclosure Day closed out the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon tonight, with Steven Spielberg taking the stage in Vegas for the first time ever. Like much of his later work, this film seems rooted in his past. He says, talking about the film, that his father was a big believer in life beyond the stars, as was he as a kid, and the thing that jumpstarted his more recent interest in the subject was the 2017 New York Times article Glowing Auras and 'Black Money': The Pentagon's Mysterious U.F.O. Program, which also revealed two videos called "FLIR" and "GIMBAL", showing encounters by jets from aircraft carriers U.S.S. Nimitz and U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt with now-infamous "Tic Tac" shaped objects. He also said that, half a century later, he believes there is more truth than fiction now than when he made Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Notably, they have deliberately witheld every frame of the 3rd act of Disclosure Day from the film's marketing.

Disclosure Day Can't Come Fast Enough

If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day. Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar® nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O'Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar® winner Colin Firth (The King's Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar® nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin). Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide. Koepp also wrote the script for this 2025's Jurassic World Rebirth.

I am here for this victory lap Spielberg seems to be on for this film. Universal has done an excellent job of turning this into one of the can't-miss events of the summer, and I will be first in line when tickets go on sale. Disclosure Day opens in theaters on June 12.

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