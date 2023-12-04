Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: denis villeneuve, dune: part two, legendary, warner bros discovery

Dune: Part Two Is "More of an Action Film Than the First Part"

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve is talking about the differences between the two films and that Part Two is "more of an action film."

When the credits rolled on Dune in 2021, it became very apparent to anyone who was watching that we weren't watching another Lord of the Rings but something like Deathly Hallows. This was half a movie, and we would have to wait sometime for the second half. Unlike other films with this sort of structure, Dune: Part Two hadn't been greenlit yet, which might have caused some people to skip the movie because they didn't know if Part Two would ever happen. It did, but after a two-year wait, Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary decided to delay the film a few more months to avoid the strikes and to give the movie the most optimal circumstances for its release. Director Zack Snyder recently spoke about how Part One and Part Two of Rebel Moon are very different, and now Denis Villeneuve has talked to Total Film about the differences between parts one and two.

"The first movie was more meditative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture," Villeneuve says. "The second movie… it's more of an action film than the first part. It's more muscular."

Dune was already pretty massive in scope, but it's not surprising to hear that Villeneuve is shooting for Part Two to be even bigger. One of the big moments we have already seen teased in the trailers is the first time Paul rides one of the massive sandworms. It's an essential moment in the story and for Paul's character arc, not to mention it's so freaking cool. It's huge scenes like that or the arena where we see Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen fighting; Villeneuve shot this entire film on IMAX cameras with his cinematographer Greig Fraser. "It was, by far, one of the most technically complex scenes I have done in my life," said specifically of the worm riding scene. This film, combined with several other big releases from Warner Bros. before June next year, promises a banger spring from this studio alone. Bring on 2024, I'm ready to ride a giant freaking sandworm.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

