Dynasty Warriors Live-Action Movie Heads to Netflix in July

Fans of the long-running 1 vs. 1000 hack and slash video game series have been suffering since the release of Dynasty Warriors 9, a poorly received revamp that changed the control scheme the game used for twenty years and added a particularly lousy implementation of an open world concept (whoever thought 2nd century China could be so… empty?). But that suffering is about to come to an end. No, no news yet on Dynasty Warriors 10, or on bringing back the correct control scheme for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires. However, fans will be treated to a Western release of the new Dynasty Warriors live-action movie, and we have Netflix to thank for it!

Dynasty Warriors is coming to Netflix on July 1st, and the Netflix Asia YouTube account released a subtitled trailer for us to enjoy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dynasty Warriors | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8pyNXNtZBM)

Based on Koei Tecmo's namesake game. The Yellow Turban Rebellion breaks out in the late Eastern Han Dynasty. With the help of his trusted right-hand men Guan Yu and Zhang Fei, militia leader Liu Pei successfully suppresses the revolt. The calculating warlord Dong Zhuo takes advantage of the situation and takes control of the court, stirring further unrest. Warlords, warriors and statesmen wage a battle for supremacy in this fantasy tale based on the hit video games and the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms."

This could be the moment things start to turn around for us. Now, if we can only get Koei to ditch all the new voice actors and bring back the cast from Dynasty Warriors 8 for the next version of the game, we'll have accomplished a greater feat than reuniting China after the fall of the Han Dynasty!

Directed by Roy Chow Hin Yeung, Dynasty Warriors also stars Kai Wang as Cao Cao, Tony Yo-ning Yang as Liu Bei, Justing Cheung as Zhang Fei, Geng Han as Guan Yu, Ray Lui as Yuan Shao, Suet Lam as Dong Zhuo, and more.