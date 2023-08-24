Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part two, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, legendary, release date, warner bros discovery

Dune: Part Two Pushed To 2024, Godzilla x Kong Delayed a Month

Dune: Part Two has been delayed to 2024, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been delayed a month because studios refuse to pay people livable wages [the ongoing strikes].

In a move that really isn't that surprising consideration that the first domino already fell with Sony Pictures, some more films have been delayed due to the ongoing strikes. These strikes are happening because studios like Warner Bros. Discovery refuse to pay the writers and actors who make their projects livable wages. Since they are refusing to pay people their worth, two more major studio productions have been delayed now that it looks like you actually need people like actors and writers to promote movies to make a dent at the box office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dune: Part Two has been delayed from November 3, 2023, to March 15, 2024. That also bumps Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire from its March 15, 2024 release date and has been delayed to April 12, 2024.

As we said, when Sony delayed a bunch of its movies, we are getting COVID flashbacks to two and a half years ago, and studios praying that things will be better if we wait a couple of months. Unlike COVID, this is something that could be solved tomorrow if these studios paid people livable wages. As we predicted, Sony was the first domino, and here comes Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary. Now we sit and wait to see who blinks next or if these studios finally put on their big boy pants and end this strike.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 15, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!