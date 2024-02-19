Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part two

Dune: Part Two – The Work That Went Into Anya Taylor-Joy's Secret Role

It was recently revealed that Anya Taylor-Joy had joined the cast of Dune: Part Two, and Denis Villeneuve "couldn't believe" they kept the secret for so long.

Article Summary Anya Taylor-Joy's secret role in Dune: Part Two is confirmed after leaks.

Director Denis Villeneuve is amazed they kept the casting under wraps.

The role might expand if Dune: Messiah gets the green light.

Excitement builds for the March 1, 2024, release of the next Dune chapter.

A couple of days ago, we discovered that Anya Taylor-Joy has a role in Dune: Part Two that no one knew until the red carpet premiere made it official. While some leaks happened online that seemed to indicate that Taylor-Joy had some role in the film, thanks for that Letterbox, it wasn't until she walked out onto the carpet and confirmed it that we all found out it was true. These days, it's hard to keep things like that under wraps until the eleventh hour, but this was one of those rare times. Director Denis Villeneuve was also shocked that they managed to keep it a secret, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I cannot believe that we kept the secret that long. … It required so much work to keep that secret. Everybody signed with their blood."

As for who Taylor-Joy is playing in Dune: Part Two, people are still keeping their mouths shut, though it is being said that the role is little more than a cameo that could become something much more should Dune: Messiah come to fruition. If you've read the books, you likely have a pretty good idea of who she could be playing and how they could sneak a cameo of her into the film, but we'll have to see. If you have theories, drop them in the comment section. We'd love to hear who you think she's playing.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!