Dust Bunny: Get Weird With Mads Mikkelsen This December

The first trailer for Bryan Fuller's debut film, Dust Bunny, has been released. The film will hit theaters on December 5.

Dust Bunny is the directorial debut of Bryan Fuller, creator of television series like Pushing Daisies and Hannibal. He also penned the script. It stars Mads Mikkelsen, Sophie Sloan, Sigourney Weaver, and David Dastmalchian, and is set to be one of the more unique releases this holiday season. It certainly has one of the most interesting set-ups, as a ten-year-old girl has to team up with her hitman to take out each other's monsters. As in real monsters. He is a real monster hunter.

Dust Bunny Synopsis

In visionary creator Bryan Fuller's ("Hannibal," "Pushing Daisies") fantastical and wickedly inventive feature directorial debut Dust Bunny, a 10-year-old girl joins forces with her hit man neighbor to confront each other's monsters. Ten-year-old Aurora has a mysterious neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen) who kills real-life monsters. He's a hit man for hire. So, when Aurora needs help killing the monster she believes ate her entire family, she procures his services. Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to assassins gunning for him, Aurora's neighbor guiltily takes the job. Now, to protect her, he'll need to battle an onslaught of assassins ― and accept that some monsters are real.

Dust Bunny is giving me the same vibes that Netflix film that Jason Momoa starred in a couple years ago, Slumberland. I have no recollection of what that movie was about, but visually these two films feel like cousins at least. Dust Bunny, for most fans, is all about the reunion of Mikkelsen and Fuller after the two thrilled audiences with Hannibal. While we may never see that beloved series return, at least we can see this and dream.

Dust Bunny will open up in theaters on December 5.

