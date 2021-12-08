Dwayne Johnson Calls Black Adam "A Bad Motherf***er" Plus Images

It seems weird to think about comic book movies being in development hell for many years these days, but there was a time not too long ago where studios were a little less willing to commit. Ten years ago, Christopher Nolan was wrapping up his Batman trilogy, and we were still waiting to see if this Avengers team-up thing was going to pay off. The idea of a character like Black Adam, who is pretty ridiculous, being on the big screen really was something that needed to wait for the culture to catch up to the insane source material. It took ten years, and star Dwayne Johnson never let up. In a new interview with Total Film, he calls Black Adam "a bad motherfucker" and how that was the thing that drew him to the character and made him fight for this character for a decade.

"Official offers never happened. It was always conversations with studio heads," he explained. "But there was always something unique, different about Black Adam. He was a villain, an antihero, depending on your interpretation of what a villain is. I loved this idea that his pain and rage comes from loss, and was fuelled by oppression. And at some point, he refused to be held down any more. If you wrong him, his family, or his people, then you will die. Period. That is just that simple."

The Warner Bros. media site also updated with some new Black Adam images that show off some looks of the costume. They are behind-the-scenes images, but it does give us an idea of what we're getting. Now show me the Justice Society.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on July 22, 2022.