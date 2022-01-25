Dwayne Johnson On How Black Adam Differs from Superman and Batman

Black Adam is actively being toted as one of DC's more ambitious projects coming down the pipeline, with Dwayne Johnson producing and starring in a film that he's specifically envisioned for several years. Now that the film is nearly complete (with a release date intended for this year) and entirely in the post-production elements, there's finally more conversation surrounding how this character will be brought to life in live-action form.

In a new interview with Men's Journal, Johnson opened up about his intense training regimen and how Black Adam could very be his most complicated and detail-oriented project to date. When the discussion turns to how his character is different from what DC film fans are used to, Johnson perfectly captures the complexities of Black Adam and how intense that persona is going to be when he meet him soon enough.

"Superheroes live by a code of ethics and a line of integrity. But with Black Adam, depending on how you look at him, he has the ability to be a hero, an antihero, and a villain. One of the things that drew me to Black Adam is his origin. He started out enslaved. Any time you have a character, or any human being, who has wrongfully been held down by others, it means so much more when they begin to rise up. Black Adam rises with a big f****** chip on his shoulder—and an edge." Johnson tells the publication.

The beloved actor then elaborated, "In the traditional DC Universe, as we all know, if you do something wrong, Superman and Batman are gonna try and bring you to justice. If you do something wrong to Black Adam, you're going to die. It's that simple. I believe this character is going to bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. We're gonna be turning preconceived notions on their ear."

As of now, Black Adam is currently slated for a theatrical release date starting July 29, 2022. Are you interested in seeing how Johnson portrays a character with some undeniable heavy-hitter villain potential? Let us know in the comments below!