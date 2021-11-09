Dwayne Johnson Shares His Thoughts On Current Cut of Black Adam

Black Adam is going to serve as the first live-action adaptation for the titular villain of the DC world, and star Dwayne Johnson has been actively working on the film for several years. Now that the film has wrapped filming and has moved into the post-production phase, Black Adam is getting closer to a 2022 release, and Johnson recently opened up about the current status of the anti-superhero film.

Johnson explained to Collider, "I think we're in a really good place; I think now's the time where… we take our time, yet there has to be some expediency to it because we do have to have the movie ready by next summer. I think Jaume delivered a great first cut. And, you know, Black Adam is the kind of movie that, from [the] beginning, it had the makings and the bones to be something unique. It all started, I think, with the ambition, but then it all started with our director, Jaume Collet-Serra, and I think that he is an ambitious director."

Johnson continues, adding, "He, again, comes from that cadre of very talented Spanish filmmakers who want to get in and want to disrupt industry and disrupt craft, and he does it, I think in such a great way. I also like that… At this point of the cut, there is a clear and defining anchor to Black Adam's code, and I think that's really important as we look to build out the character, as we look to build out the franchise, as we also look to build out the JSA and introduce them and launch them properly as well. I am happy yet not satisfied, and we will continue to put the work in. And the teaser that we showed about three weeks ago, it was a good indicator of what's to come."

Black Adam's introduction to the evolution of DC's cinematic world is an exciting focal point — but the joint inclusion of the Justice Society of America (aforementioned JSA) adds a little pressure to pull off something massive that many fans are noticeably passionate about. The additional confirmation that Black Adam is going to remain a slow and steady progression to produce the perfect final-cut means we're likely in for an ambitious (end potentially exciting) film.

Black Adam arrives in theaters Summer of 2022.