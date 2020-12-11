Edward Scissorhands Vinyl Release Available Now From Waxwork Records

Edward Scissorhands is the latest cult classic film to see an anniversary soundtrack release. Of course, the score by Danny Elfman is one of the best of his career and will be celebrated by this 30th-anniversary release from Waxwork Records. Presented in gorgeous blue 180-gram vinyl, the jacket features new artwork by Ruiz Burgos and also comes with an art print as well. Rounded off with satin coating on the cover, and you have an amazing piece for any Tim Burton collector out there. Check out the Edward Scissorhands release details below.

Edward Scissorhands Vinyl Release Details

"Waxwork Records is excited to present the 30th Anniversary deluxe release of EDWARD SCISSORHANDS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, composed by Danny Elfman and directed by Tim Burton. Starring Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, and Vincent Price, Edward Scissorhands is a fantasy romance film that follows the story of a humanoid (Depp) that is taken in by a suburban family as a young man. Edward soon comes to be the talk of the town as his curious neighbors become intrigued by his mysterious behavior and by his hands, which are comprised entirely of scissor blades. The soundtrack by four-time Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman is a fairytale-esque composition of beautiful choral arrangements over orchestral melodies. With each track, the tale of Edward and Kim unfolds through whimsical strings and sprawling vocal lines. The soundtrack to Edward Scissorhands evokes an array of emotions but leaves you feeling hopeful."

This movie freaked me out so much when I was younger; Edward haunted my dreams. As an adult, I have come to appreciate the film and the score, especially, but man, did this screw me up as a kid. I'll never play this in the dark. You can place an order for this new anniversary release right here.