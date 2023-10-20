Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: anne hathaway, Eileen, NEON, Thomasin McKenzie

Eileen Trailer Teases A Dark, Psychological Thriller With A Great Cast

Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway are involved with some weird, psychological shenanigans in the first trailer and poster for Eileen.

It seems that Thomasin McKenzie is once again playing a character involved in some weird, psychological nonsense with an absolutely stunning blonde–which doesn't seem like it should be a common thing to happen in movies, but here we are again. However, aside from the blonde and the weirdness, that appears to be where the similarities to Last Night in Soho from 2021 end. Eileen seems to be a completely different animal, and this time, it comes from NEON, who are just dropping all the cool-looking trailers now that spooky season is officially here. The first trailer and poster were recently released.

Right now, it's unclear if NEON is looking for this to be a Titane type of situation where the quality of the film is so good it can push through how uncomfortable it has the potential to make Academy voters or if they are putting out an awesome looking film with an even better looking cast to make out December season a little more interesting. Either way, Eileen just jumped to the top of my list of movies that I really want to see soon. Plus, it looks like this could be an exciting performance from Anne Hathaway, and it's always fun when she gets to absolutely break loose from what people expect from her.

Eileen: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set during a bitter 1964 Massachusetts winter, young secretary Eileen becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret — throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.

Eileen is a film by William Oldroyd and a screenplay by Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh. It stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Shea Whigham, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, and Owen Teague. Eileen will be released in theaters in Los Angeles and New York City on December 1st and in theaters everywhere else on December 8th.

