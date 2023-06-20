Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: disney, elemental, pixar

Elemental Director on Finding Fresh Voices for the Pixar Film

The director of the new popular Pixar film Elemental is opening up about how its two irreplaceable leading actors were determined.

Pixar's new animated film Elemental didn't exactly locate a substantial audience during its opening weekend (and a holiday weekend nonetheless). Still, it has proven popular with moviegoers and critics who have already given it a chance. Now, the film's fearsome leader is sharing how the two primary roles (played by stars Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie) were determined.

Finding the Right Cast for Pixar's Film Elemental

Elemental director Peter Sohn recently shed light on the film's attempt to find the perfect talent, telling Collider, "So much of the journey of this film has come from a very sincere place, like in terms of wanting to thank our parents. I know that's a weird reach to come into the voices, but even when looking for the voices, it was a very sincere thing. I really was looking for two pieces of a performance that supported the character and a little bit of the element sort of nod."

Sohn then goes on to further explain the specifics that led to the final cast, telling the publication, "For Leah, she did this tremendous performance in a movie called The Half of It where she showed a fierceness as she's discovering her identity, and then this tenderness at the same time for her family that I thought a character like Ember needed. But she has a smoky voice. When she sings, there's a smoky quality to it that immediately connected me to it outside of celebrity or whatever. Just like, 'Oh, that felt so sincerely Ember!' And the same for Mamoudou, watching him in several performances where you could feel his sort of go-with-the-flow attitude. There was this movie called The Uncorked where he was sort of flirting with someone, but he just moved in and out of that, and selling the wine, as his character was doing, effortlessly.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in."

Elemental is currently available in theaters worldwide.

