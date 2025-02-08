Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: robert eggers, werwulf

Robert Eggers Says Werwulf Is "The Darkest Thing I've Ever Written"

Director Robert Eggers is teasing his next original project, Werwulf, saying, "The darkest thing I've ever written. By far."

Set in 13th century England, the movie will feature authentic Old English dialogue with annotations.

Eggers co-writes Werwulf with Sjón, his collaborator on the cult favorite The Northman.

Werwulf, a medieval werewolf tale, is slated for a Christmas 2026 release by Focus Features.

2024 ended on a high note for director and writer Robert Eggers. People were a little nervous about Nosferatu for a couple of different reasons, including the release date and whether or not this genre was still thriving. Eggers made one of the best films of 2024. While some awards seasons are too busy giving awards to terrible musicals about Mexico made by French directors, the film is getting some love from the voting committees as it so rightfully deserves. There have been two big announcements for Eggers, and we're only two months into the year; he's reportedly writing and directing a sequel to Labryth, which is a whole can of worm unto itself, but he's also co-writing and directing a new original feature titled Werwulf.

The last we heard plot-wise was that "the story is set in 13th century England. The script also features dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated in Old English." The nice thing about Old English, as any English major can tell you, is makes more sense speaking out loud than it does reading it. The reading is where you can get really tripped up, as anyone who has untranslated Chaucer or Spenser can tell you. Eggers was speaking at an event (Bloody Disgusting) and was asked about Werwulf, and while he didn't have many details, he did say something that was going to make fans happy. Eggers replied, "It's a medieval werewolf movie. And it's also the darkest thing I've ever written. By far."

Eggers hasn't exactly been making sunshine and rainbows here since he exploded onto the scene with The VVitch in 2015/2016. Eggers is co-writing Werwulf with Sjón, with whom he worked on The Northman, a film that not nearly enough of you went to see, and we're still fighting about it. Focus Features is clearly happy with the results of Nosferatu, so even if Werwulf is darker, they were still willing to try and make the Christmas goth horror lightning strike twice; Werwulf will be released in theaters on Christmas 2026, and we'll start hearing more about the film later this year.

