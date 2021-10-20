Emily Blunt In Talks To Join Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

We are still in the COVID-19 pandemic to this day, but its ramifications are starting to be seen throughout the movie industry. It very much looks like the 90-day theatrical window could be a thing of the past, the idea of the hybrid release is something that exists now, and the decisions that studios made to keep the lights are starting to effects more than just the projects that were released for the last coming up on two years. Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. have been working together since 2002 almost exclusively. However, Nolan is a massive proponent of the theatrical experience and was not happy when Warner Bros. made the decision to have their entire 2021 slate release on HBO Max at the same time as theaters. That seems to have soured things between Nolan and Warner Bros. so much that his next movie, Oppenheimer, is being made at Universal. The irony being that Universal was the first studio to move a theatrical release to streaming during the pandemic, but that's something that doesn't matter, apparently. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Cillian Murphy had joined the cast, and now Deadline is reporting that Emily Blunt is in talks to join the cast as well.

Should Blunt join the cast of Oppenheimer, it would reunite her with Murphy after they both starred in A Quiet Place Part II earlier this year. The sources say that Blunt is in talks to join the cast as the wife of "J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb." The movie currently has a July 21, 2023 release date, but Nolan's films tend to be massive, so it wouldn't be surprising to hear that this one has wrapped production before the end of 2022 so that everyone has plenty of time to work on post-production.