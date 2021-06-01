Emily Blunt Really Performed That Opening Stunt in A Quiet Place 2

You often hear about actors hoping to get a taste of stunts in their projects, hoping to come outside of their comfort zone for something with a little risk. In the new film A Quiet Place Part II, the surviving characters of the horror flick are back to continue their pursuit of long-term survival, and one star received that chance – just not by choice necessarily. The film's opening scene involves an elaborate car sequence, with Emily Blunt's character driving in reverse to avoid a collision with an oncoming bus. The scene has a bus driving 4omph as Blunt's character avoids the accident and surrounding creatures – and that moment just became even more impressive.

In a new interview with the director and former star John Krasinski, he explained to ReelBlend that there's more than meets the eye to that scene. He explains, "Emily's [stunt] is so real, I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car, that's true. When I was explaining to her onset all of the things that were going to happen, and I said, 'You're going to hit this stuntman. That car's going to come three feet from you. And then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,' her face fell, and she went, 'But not really.' And I went, 'No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles. That's a real bus. And that bus hits that car, and all that is totally real.'"

Being a true badass, Blunt was willing to oblige her husband's request for the scene, and he elaborated, "I said to Emily, 'Do you want to run it once?' And she's awesome. She said, 'No.' She's like, 'Just put me in it.' and so that take that's in the movie is her first take. So that's her really saying 'Jesus Christ' and 'Oh my God. Oh my God.' Because she had no idea. It's like going on the best rollercoaster ride of your life. That was the first take that we did."

Now that we know there was a slightly reluctant Blunt behind the wheel of a memorable scene, there's a little more appreciation for her role in the sequel.

A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters now!