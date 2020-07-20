Escape: Puzzle Of Fear Trailer Releases, Film Debuts In August

A new escape room horror pic will release on August 18th, as Escape: Puzzle Of Fear will hit On Demand and DVD. The film is being distributed by Uncork'd Entertainment, and stars Tommy Nash, Aubrey Reynolds, Omar Gooding, Naina Michaud, Nicholas Turturro, Sara Stretton, John Colton, and Lili Bordán. J. Jones directs, from a script by Lizze Gordon. This sounds a lot like Escape Room, the hit that was released early in 2019, but maybe they have something else to say about the horror of escape rooms. You can find out a bit more by watching the trailer for the film below.

Escape: Puzzle Of Fear Synopsis & Poster

"Hot-shot Hollywood agent Matthew Blake has a dark past. He thinks that he is on his way to a double date with his oldest friend to a new Escape Room in Los Angeles. When the couples are locked into the Escape Room, Matthew quickly finds himself at the center of a revenge plot meant to right the wrongs of his past, with deadly results."

Holy cow, Omar Gooding! While he has made a good career for himself, he will forever be the Omar Gooding from Nickelodeon's Wild and Crazy Kids. It is so cool to see him pop up here. Other than that, I won't lie; this trailer did nothing for me. While tons of great horror films have released these last few months onto digital services, Escape: Puzzle Of Fear does not look like it will be counted on the list of quality entertainment. I can be proved wrong, though. I would love to be wrong if nothing else so that I can enjoy Gooding in a more adult role than that old Nickelodeon show. Catch this one on-demand on August 18th.