Eternals to Challenge the "Straight-Forward Morality" of the Genre

We're a little over a month away from Eternals hitting the big screen, and after so much secrecy behind this project, it's nice that we're finally learning some things about it. We still don't know a lot, and director Chloé Zhao is looking to change the game. She recently did an interview with Empire, and she talked about wanting to explore uncharted waters when it came to this movie.

"It's like sailing," she says. "You don't want to take a little journey around the harbour – you want to go out there into uncharted waters to see what you can find."

Zhao went on to say that she wants to explore the idea of shades of grey within the Marvel universe with Eternals because things are so often painted in black and white.

"I loved the idea of continuing to challenge the straight-forward morality we're used to in the superhero genre," she says.

When it comes to describing Eternals star, Gemma Chan made a fascinating comparison to stories of the past.

Chan describes the narrative as "akin to stories of Greek and Roman gods, who live very human lives with human traits, rivalries, jealousies and frailties."

That is a really interesting way to put things and not just because these characters literally inspired these stories in the Marvel universe. The Greek and Roman gods were always sleeping with each other and fathering half-monster children and causing all sorts of havoc with little regard to the people below. It's going to be the dynamic of that plus actually caring about humanity in Eternals. Sounds like fun.

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.