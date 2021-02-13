Event Horizon Scream factory Blu-ray Details Released, Out March 23rd

Event Horizon is the latest 90's sci-fi/horror cult classic to get the spectacular Blu-ray treatment from Scream Factory. The Sam Neill, Laurence Fishburne film will come out on March 23rd loaded to the gills with all kinds of special features, including making-of docs, tons and tons of new interviews with cast and creative, and a new 4K restoration of the film itself as well. This is the definitive release of this film for sure. You can see the brand new cover and features list down below.

Event Horizon Release Details & Features List

"Its name: Event Horizon. The high-tech, pioneering research spacecraft mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage seven years ago. But a weak, persistent signal form the long-missing craft prompts a rescue team, headed by the intrepid Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne), to wing its way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission. Accompanying Miller is his elite crew and the lost ship's designer (Sam Neill). What they uncover is unimaginable interstellar horror."

BRAND NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

NEW Reflecting on Hell – an interview with director Paul W.S. Anderson

Reflecting on Hell – an interview with director Paul W.S. Anderson NEW Ghost Galleon – an interview with writer Philip Eisner

Ghost Galleon – an interview with writer Philip Eisner NEW Organized Chaos – an interview with actress Kathleen Quinlan

Organized Chaos – an interview with actress Kathleen Quinlan NEW Compassion in Space – an interview with actor Jack Noseworthy

Compassion in Space – an interview with actor Jack Noseworthy NEW The Doomed Captain – an interview with actor Peter Marinker

The Doomed Captain – an interview with actor Peter Marinker NEW Space Cathedral – an interview with production designer Joseph Bennett

Space Cathedral – an interview with production designer Joseph Bennett NEW Something New – an interview with set decorator Crispian Sallis

Something New – an interview with set decorator Crispian Sallis NEW Taking Care of It – an interview with production manager Dusty Symonds

Taking Care of It – an interview with production manager Dusty Symonds NEW Reinforcements – an interview with second unit director Robin Vidgeon

Reinforcements – an interview with second unit director Robin Vidgeon NEW Almost Real – an interview with location manager Derek Harrington

Almost Real – an interview with location manager Derek Harrington NEW Screams from the Cosmos – an interview with sound designer Campbell Askew

Screams from the Cosmos – an interview with sound designer Campbell Askew Audio Commentary with director Paul W.S. Anderson and producer Jeremy Bolt

The Making of EVENT HORIZON – a 5-part documentary

The Point of No Return – a 4-part look at the filming of EVENT HORIZON with narration by Paul W.S. Anderson

Secrets – deleted and extended scenes with director's commentary

The Unseen EVENT HORIZON – The un-filmed rescue scene and conceptual art with director's commentary

Theatrical Trailer

Video Trailer

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature