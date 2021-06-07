Evil Dead Rise Director Lee Cronin Marks Day One of Filming

The next chapter of the Evil Dead saga started as filming began for Evil Dead Rise, according to the film's writer and director, Lee Cronin. "Day 1 #EvilDeadrise," he tweeted with a clapperboard on hand. Of what little is know so far about the project is neither original franchise star Bruce Campbell nor the 2013 reboot's in Jane Levy appear in their respective roles as Ash and Mia. Campbell will executive produce along with the original franchise director Sam Raimi, currently busy with filming the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel Studios, and longtime collaborator Robert Tapert. Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan will star in the upcoming Rise.

The success of the 1981 original spawned two sequels with Evil Dead II (1987) and its more comedic counterpart, Army of Darkness (1992). The franchise has also allowed several adaptations across comic books and video games, culminating in not only the 2013 reboot directed by Fede Álvarez but also the Starz! sequel series Ash vs. Evil Dead that saw Campbell in his signature role one last time in live-action in 2015. Following the show's cancellation in 2018, the actor announced his live-action retirement from the role, which is understandable considering the actor turns 63 this June.

The Evil Dead franchise grossed a combined $155.8 million worldwide at the box office, with the 2013 film falling just shy of the $100 million mark. New Line Cinema's Rise is set to premiere on HBO Max. "I'm thrilled to bring Evil Dead back to its original home at New Line 40 years after the release of the first film," Raimi said upon the HBO Max announcement. "The company's history as pioneers of horror speaks for itself. I'm equally excited to be working with Lee Cronin, whose gifts as a storyteller make him the ideal filmmaker to continue the enduring legacy of the franchise." Campbell added, "At its core, 'Evil Dead' is about ordinary people overcoming extraordinarily terrifying situations. I can't wait for Alyssa and Lily to fill the blood-soaked shoes of those who have come before them and carry on that tradition."