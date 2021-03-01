Bruce Campbell All But Confirms He Is In Doctor Strange 2

Bruce Campbell is an expert teaser. The fan-favorite actor tweeted a not-so-cryptic tease over the weekend that he may be in his buddy's upcoming film; you may have heard of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is filming right now. That buddy of his, Sam Raimi, is directing the film, which also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachael McAdams, and about 45 other rumored MCU characters. It will also be scored by Danny Elfman. Campbell captioned the tweet, "Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor – it sure was!" along with a picture of the London skyline. You can see it below.

Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor – it sure was! pic.twitter.com/1q8pga0Miu — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 27, 2021

There Was No Way Bruce Campbell Wouldn't Be In Doctor Strange 2

This would be the worst kept secret of all-time, as the actor has been in pretty much everything the director has made. He had the best cameos in the Raimi Spider-Man films; the two have known each other since 1975 and created a film series you may have heard of called Evil Dead, which starred Campbell as one Ash Williams, one of the most iconic horror characters we have. If Doctor Strange 2 DIDN'T have him in it, that would be news. And also weird.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sounds like it will be a bonkers trip through many different realities, which may or may not have something to do with the events going on currently in the excellent WandaVision series. These events will also tie into the third Spider-Man film set in the MCU, which is also heavily rumored to be featuring many characters from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films as well as Cumberbatch and Olsen. Doctor Strange will grace movie theaters again on March 22nd, 2022.