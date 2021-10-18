Ghostbusters: Afterlife International Trailer Is All About Egon

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in a month, and after two public screenings at CinemaCon and NYCC, acclaim has been pouring in from critics and fans alike. A new international trailer debuted this morning, putting the focus on Egon Spengler, played by the late Harold Ramis. Not only do we get to kind of see Egon, but we get a bigger grasp on what he was up to between the original films and his death. There is a lot of new footage in this trailer, which you can see below.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Synopsis

"From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mum and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman. Starring Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Directed By Jason Reitman. Produced By Ivan Reitman."

Not long now, Ghostbusters fans. Here is some of what our very own Kaitlyn Booth had to say about the film: "Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the best possible way to approach reviving franchises. It has plenty of reverence for the previous movies, but it's the new stories told with plenty of heart and good characters that really cements it as an excellent movie."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife releases only in theaters on November 19th.