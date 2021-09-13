Exclusive Clip from Shelter in Place, Haunted Roosevelt Hotel Horror

Bleeding Cool has obtained an exclusive clip from the new horror film Shelter in Place (releasing on September 14), a new film about an always-reliable setting: the haunted hotel—in this case, a famous haunted hotel, the Hollywood Roosevelt. The "golden era" building, location of the first Academy Award ceremony in 1929, a getaway spot for Lucy and Ricky on I Love Lucy, and favorite guest prize for Jimmy Kimmel here appears as a desolate, ghost-harboring shell of its former self.

In the film, a newly-married couple played by Brendan Hines (The Tick, Lie to Me) and Tatjana Marjanovic (Great White, Purgatory) find themselves forced to stay at the hotel, only to discover that they're not alone—and not everything present is friendly, or human.

In the exclusive clip, Sara (Marjanovic) inspects a deserted hotel room only to make a perplexing discovery in a bathtub.

EXCLUSIVE CLIP:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SIP Clip 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic17ggpd9Jg&ab_channel=BleedingCool)

So what do we know? Not very much yet, although we can be sure that there are spirits and danger involved. The trailer is intriguing and scary, but the viewer is left with a lot of questions: what is the exact nature of the quarantine in which Sara and John are living? Is it the global pandemic we have lived through ourselves or something else? We know from the trailer that they are guests– but that they are "the only guests still here." Will our young couple make it out, or are they, Shining-like, doomed to leave one or both of them behind?

Shelter in Place is directed and written by Chris Beyrooty and Connor Martin and also stars Kevin Daniels (Atypical, Modern Family, The Big Leap), Ola Kaminska (The Madness Within), and Jey Reynolds.

1091 Pictures will release the horror film on VOD and Digital on September 14, 2021.

Check out the Trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shelter in Place (2021) | Official Trailer HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olaTxVU_ssU&ab_channel=1091Pictures)