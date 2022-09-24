Extraction 2 Behind The Scenes Released By Netflix For TUDUM

Extraction 2 has finished filming, and today during the Netflix TUDUM event, we got a behind-the-scenes look at the next installment of the Chris Hemsworth action franchise. It looks like they are taking the action and stunts that made the first one such a big hit for the streamer and upping the ante quite a bit with the sequel. You can get a look behind the scenes by watching the video below.

I Cannot Wait For Extraction 2

Starring Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour, first-time director Sam Hargrave established himself as a budding star in the action genre with some of the best action sequences put on film in some time. It was a huge hit for Netflix, and now a franchise is coming out of it. The Russo Brothers will also be back to produce, and filming is obviously underway. A short scene that shows what happened after Tyler fell off the bridge at the end of the first film was shown in the first teaser for the movie during last year's Netflix's TUDUM event, with the hero opening his eyes and the screen flashing #RAKELIVES on the screen. A fist-pumping moment for sure. Hemsworth then promised that if you enjoyed what he and Sam came up with for the first film, just wait.

The first Extraction featured some of the best action sequences in any film in a long time. The one-shot, 18-minute building escape/car chase was a marvel to behold, not to mention the brutality and emotion of the final firefight on the bridge scene. That will all be really hard to top, but with this creative team, I trust them. I was hoping that this would release before year's end, but the video says 2023. Hopefully, we will not have to wait much longer.