All Quiet On The Western Front Teaser Death Is Not An Adventure

Netflix has released a teaser for their upcoming adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, based on the novel of the same title by Erich Maria Remarque, published back in 1929. The original German title of the novel, Im Westen nichts Neues, relies on Remarque's own personal experiences with his time in World War I and the disillusionment from it. The book would go on to have a great amount of international success but also some critics.

All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives and each other in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world-renowned bestseller of the same name by Remarque.

The synopsis of the novel of the same title by Remarque reads:

"I am young, I am twenty years old; yet I know nothing of life but despair, death, fear, and fatuous superficiality cast over an abyss of sorrow. . . . This is the testament of Paul Bäumer, who enlists with his classmates in the German army during World War I. They become soldiers with youthful enthusiasm. But the world of duty, culture, and progress they had been taught breaks in pieces under the first bombardment in the trenches. Through years of vivid horror, Paul holds fast to a single vow: to fight against the principle of hate that meaninglessly pits young men of the same generation but different uniforms against one another . . . if only he can come out of the war alive."

All Quiet on the Western Front, which stars Daniel Brühl and Felix Kammerer, will be making its debut on September 12th at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. About wanting to work on such a film, Berger has said, "I watch a lot of American and English films, as we all do, and occasionally there is a war movie or even an anti-war movie among them. And I find them extremely entertaining. But I feel they never show my perspective, the perspective I have as a German". The film will afterward be arriving in theaters in Germany on September 29th and then hits Netflix in the U.K. on October 14th, with a Netflix worldwide release set for October 28th. Germany has also officially selected the film to represent the country in the 2023 Oscar race in the best international feature category.