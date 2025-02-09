Posted in: Apple, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: brad pitt, F1, joseph kosinski

F1: A New Teaser For Joseph Kosinski's Next Film Has Been Released

Warner Bros. and Apple Studios have released a new teaser for director Joseph Kosinski's new Formula 1® film, F1.

Article Summary The teaser trailer for Joseph Kosinski's F1 film has dropped, capturing attention with its high-speed footage.

Brad Pitt stars as a former driver making a comeback in the thrilling world of Formula 1 racing.

Produced by powerhouse names like Jerry Bruckheimer and Lewis Hamilton, F1 is set for a summer 2025 release.

Filmed during real Grand Prix events, the movie promises a gripping, authentic motorsport experience.

Apple Studios and Warner Bros. are looking to bring formula racing to the big screen this summer with F1. This is the new film by director Joseph Kosinski , who recently managed to make not only a decent Top Gun sequel but also a kick-ass action movie on its own. A good racing film can have just as much tension as any action film with guns and explosions – not enough of you went to go see Ford v Ferrari, and if you haven't seen that movie, you should go fix that immediately. We are still learning about F1. The first teaser dropped over the summer, a full year before the film came out, and Warner Bros. is sneaking in today to remind us that they have other films coming out this summer besides Superman. F1 is looking to carve its place out at the box office the month before in June.

F1: Summary, Cast List, Release

This is just the start. Only in theaters SUMMER 2025.

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem.

Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films Presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025 and internationally beginning 25 June 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!