F1: Teaser Trailer Puts You Behind The Wheel Of A Formula One Car

Apple and Warner Bros. have released the first teaser trailer for F1. It will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Brad Pitt, and will be released on June 25, 2025.

Yesterday, Apple and Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for F1, the big Formula One movie that is coming to the big screen next summer. It's a bit early to be thinking about next summer, but releasing the teaser during a Formula One event seemed to be too good, and now here we are. There have been quite a few racing movies in the last couple of years that have ended up on Best Of lists, so it isn't surprising that we're getting another one and even less surprising as Formula One continues to try and gain a bigger fanbase in the United States no matter how much cities like Las Vegas and its locals might not enjoy it. This is a combination of an excellent director with an excellent cast so all of the pieces are there for a good movie–it just needs to stick the landing.

F1 Is Bringing Formula One To The Big Screen

F1 will be directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger. It stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Lewis Hamilton, Javier Bardem, and Sarah Niles. It currently has a June 25, 2025 release date. The film will be released in a similar way to Napoleon last year, where a studio picked up distribution rights (Warner Bros.) after an initial deal with Apple. After the theatrical run, which will include IMAX screenings, F1 will head to AppleTV+.

Pitt has gone on the record explaining some of the plot details and what it was like shooting F1 last year in an interview with Sky Sports (via Variety). Pitt explained, "It's all been great. The vibe is amazing, to get to be part of it and tell our story. The teams have opened their doors to us. … [He plays] "a guy who raced in the 1990s… who has a horrible crash, craps out, and disappears, then he's racing in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, he's a team owner, contacts him. They're a last place team, they're 21-22 on the grid, they've never scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary, and hijinks ensue. Tell you what's amazing about it — there are cameras mounted all over the car — you've never seen speed, you've never seen just the G-forces like this. It's really, really exciting."

