F1®: The Movie: Changes In The Sport Are Disrupting Sequel Timeline

F1®: The Movie sequel isn't being held back by any Hollywood shenanigans, but the wait for upcoming changes to be implemented is causing a delay.

Article Summary F1®: The Movie sequel faces delays due to upcoming changes in Formula 1 regulations, not Hollywood issues.

Producers are waiting for new F1 rules to be implemented before committing to the sequel's storyline.

The film's massive international and U.S. success has fueled strong interest in a follow-up installment.

Industry insiders confirm a sequel is being discussed, but timing depends on the evolving F1 landscape.

To say that F1®: The Movie did well this summer might be an understatement. The film was always going to have an easy time finding an international audience where F1 is massive, but in the States, the sport is just becoming more popular in the last few years. However, it was hugely successful in the States as well, and to the surprise of no one, everyone began to talk sequels. Nothing has been set in stone, though, which was surprising. When you have a film that was this successful, a win that Apple specifically desperately needed, you would think they'd greenlight a sequel the second the Monday morning box office numbers rolled in. That just hasn't been the case here, and now we know why. Several members of the F1®: The Movie attended the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix last weekend in Vegas, and as series executive Ian Holmes told the Sports Business Journal, the delay has a lot less to do with Hollywood than it does with the F1 the sport.

Said Holmes: "It's been somewhat documented about a possible sequel. Jerry and Joe are here; they're going to be two of the guests today. We would be keen too explore — or happy to explore — a sequel. I think the timing's got to be right. Both in terms of what's going on with our sport — we've got a whole bunch of new regulations coming in next year [on the track], so the cars will change, and so I guess the question for them is, you don't want to make a film, and then suddenly the cars are different. But as we said, the film's done very well, it's good for Formula 1. Taking into consideration the work that everyone put in, which we have to be mindful of, if a sensible proposition could be put together, we'd be really interested in exploring it."

I hope everyone was wearing a helmet because the idea that Hollywood was not the one holding a project back probably blew your mind. It makes complete sense that they would want to wait for these new changes to become permanent before starting on the sequel. It also means the sequel to F1®: The Movie isn't going to be rushed, which is always a good thing. Nothing about F1 is slow or steady, but they want to win the race all the same.

F1®: The Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan, and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025, and internationally beginning June 25, 2025.

