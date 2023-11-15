Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: fantastic four, marvel, Marvel Studios, Pedro Pascal

Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal Reportedly In Talks To Play Reed Richards

Are we reaching the end of the casting speculation for Fantastic Four? Sounds like since reportedly Pedro Pascal is in talks to join the cast as Reed Richards.

The long hell that has been the casting of the Fantastic Four might be finally coming to an end now that some of the big trades are starting to report on casting. Since the big Disney Investor Day back in December of 2020, when Marvel showed off that infamous logo and the internet collectively lost its mind, the casting regarding who would be playing Marvel's First Family has been neverending to the point that it was rivaling the "will Deadpool 3 be like real Deadpool or not?" speculation pieces. However, Marvel is having a rough end to the year, and there is no better way to get back some of that goodwill with fans than to make some official moves. And while this announcement isn't official yet, Deadline says that Pedro Pascal is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the Fantastic Four.

It's been pretty quiet on the front regarding this film since the strikes began, but director Matt Shakman has been doing a few rounds speaking on the film. We still don't know how the Fantastic Four will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we know that Shakman has gone on the record to say, "It's different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before." This casting lines up right since Shakman also said they were planning to start production in the new year and likely spring. Will we get the final casting announcements before the end of the year? As we said, Marvel isn't exactly killing it right now, so they could use some hype with their biggest fans. Also, everyone loves Pedro these days. Fantastic Four currently has a May 2, 2025 release date.

