Fast 11 Officially Signs On Louis Leterrier As The Director After being brought in to pull Fast X out of a tailspin when Justin Lin left, Universal is officially bringing director Louis Leterrier for Fast 11.

When it came down that Justin Lin was leaving Fast X just as production was kicking off, it looked like things weren'touldn't end well for the second to last entry in The Fast Saga. Nothing good ever comes from a director walking away from a project after things have already started. Universal seemed to be scrambling to find someone else to take over the production and was rumored to have lost hundreds of thousands every day the production was on pause. They eventually brought on Louis Leterrier, and he completed the film for Universal. However, people were wondering what the fate of Fast 11 would be. It was supposed to be a two-parter with Fast X, and having two different directors for a two-parter likely wouldn't work out. However, no one knew how things went with Leterrier and if they would want to bring him back for the next movie or if he was just the guy to help them out of a tailspin. It turns out it was the former; according to Variety, Leterrier must have impressed everyone on the Universal team because they are officially bringing him back for Fast 11.

"Louis joined the 'Fast & Furious' team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, 'Fast X' is a high-intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some," said Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer. "We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director's chair."

The Fast Saga has been paying Universal's bills for years, and it stands to reason that if they think they have another winner with Fast X, and the cast and crew involved with Fast X seemed to like working under Leterrier, they would want to bring him back. One assumes that they would like to try and stick this landing, and having a two-parter completed by the same director is certainly a good first step in terms of at least making the two films feel consistent.

Fast X: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged, and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron. The film also features an extraordinary new cast, including Oscar® winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar® winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto. Fast X will be released on May 19th.