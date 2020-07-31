Watch The Trailer For Netflix Animated FIlm Fearless, Out August 14th

Fearless is a new animated film coming to Netflix on August 14th. It appears to be trying to tap into kid's love of video games, a gamer's life is turned upside down when three superpowered babies from the game he plays show up in his backyard. Adventure follows, of course. The film stars the voice talents of Miles Robbins, Yara Shahidi, Dwayne Wade, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Miguel, Leyon Azubuike, Amari McCoy, and Angie Martinez. Fearless looks to entertain children and families who have been couped up all summer, when almost every other animated film has been delayed or not released as well, so there is some space to succeed here. You can see the trailer for the film below.

Fearless Synopsis and Poster

"Reid, an enthusiastic gamer, levels up to become a full-time babysitter when his favorite superhero video game drops three incredible superpowered babies, from space, into his backyard." The Netflix original animated superhero-family-comedy is directed and co-created by Cory Edwards. Vanguard Films and Animation, along with 3QU Media are responsible for the production of Netflix's latest animated tale. The poster for Fearless is also down below.

This looks like a weird hybrid of The Incredibles and MegaMind if that makes sense. Those are both excellent places to take inspiration from, so hopefully, they rubbed off a bit more than the trailer let's us believe. Netflix is starting to spend more and more in the animated feature department, as they continue to shore up the areas where they are lacking a bit. Between Fearless and the great Animal Crackers, there are some quality animated films coming to the streaming service over the coming months. I guess we will all find out together if the decent trailer translates to a memorable viewing experience on August 14th.