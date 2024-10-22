Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: godzilla, Toho

Godzilla Fans: We Dare You Not To Cry At This Toho Tribute Video

Godzilla fans, this tribute posted today by Toho is sure to make you misty. Happy 70th anniversary to the all-time greatest monster!

Article Summary Celebrate Godzilla's 70th anniversary with Toho's emotional tribute video.

Relive Godzilla's journey from 1954 to today in a 3.5-minute spotlight.

Godzilla Day screenings feature behind-the-scenes from Minus One.

2024 marks 10 years of the MonsterVerse with new films in development.

Godzilla turns 70 this year, and in tribute, Toho posted a moving tribute to the King of All Monsters this afternoon. From his debut in 1954 to today, the monster has transcended the kaiju genre a hundred times over and become a cultural touchstone. I myself was never a big fan until a couple of years ago, and then I finally got it. This video debuted at a panel at NYCC over the weekend, and many fans in attendance got misty-eyed, from what I am told. Did you?

Godzilla Means Something To Generations Of People

It's not every day an icon turns 70. To commemorate the King of the Monsters and its milestone anniversary on November 3, Toho International, Inc. unveiled the new Godzilla: 70 Years Strong video today during the Godzilla vs. NYCC: 70 Years of the King of the Monsters Panel at New York Comic Con. The approximately 3.5-minute video highlights Godzilla's journey from 1954 through the present, capturing the stomps, "SKREEONK"s, and heat rays that have captivated fans through the eras.

It was recently announced that the Oscar-winning films Godzilla Minus One and Minus One/Minus Color would be returning to theaters on November 1st to help celebrate Godzilla Day on November 3rd. These screenings will include behind-the-scenes footage before and after the film, including a VFX reel, interviews with the director, writers, and effects team, and more. Also marking an anniversary this year is the Legendary MonsterVerse, which Godzilla also calls home. That universe is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. The latest film in that franchise, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, grossed $571 million worldwide earlier in 2024, and another sequel is in development as we speak.

Yes, this truly is a golden age of Zilla fandom, as he is all over the place. In films, comics, books, and toys, it is hard to avoid the big guy. I hope fans are enjoying it as much as they can. They deserve it for continuing their support over the years, and they are as devoted as a fanbase gets.

