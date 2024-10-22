Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, adrien brody, The Brutalist

A24 Releases A Sort Of Teaser Trailer For The Brutalist

A24 released the first teaser trailer for their awards hopeful The Brutalist this morning. The film will open in theaters on December 20th.

Film stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, and boasts a runtime of 3 hours and 35 minutes with an intermission.

Directed by Brady Corbet, co-written with Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist is being hailed as a masterpiece by early viewers.

The film portrays the journey of an architect and his wife in post-war America, backed by a powerhouse production team.

A24 put up a teaser trailer for their awards film The Brutalist today. It is certainly not understated, that is for sure. Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, and Emma Laird, with Isaach De Bankolé and Alessandro Nivola, the film is directed by Brady Corbet, from a script by Corbet and Mona Fastvold. Certain sections of Film Twitter (or would it be Film X now?) have already declared this a masterpiece before most people have seen it, though those who have agreed that it is a powerful piece of filmmaking. It also features a runtime of 3 hours and 35 minutes, including an intermission.

The Brutalist Synopsis

When visionary architect László Toth (Brody) and his wife Erzsébet (Jones) flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern America, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious and wealthy client. Mark Gillespie, Jiarui Guo, Aaron Himmel, David Hinojosa, Joshua Horsfield, Pamela Koffler, Max Kondziolka, Mark Lampert, Sarah Meyohas, Oleg Nodelman, Michael Orcutt, Kelly Peck, Thomas Pierce, Klaudia Smieja, Carter Stanton, Kyle Stroud, Christine Vachon, Ruby Walden, Scott Weber and Brian Young serve as executive producers. Producers include Nick Gordon, D.J Gugenheim, Andrew Lauren, Trevor Matthews, Andrew Morrison, and Brian Young.

So far in 2024, the studio has released Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, I Saw The TV Glow, Tuesday, MaXXXine, Sing Sing, and We Live In Time to name a few. All reached various levels of acclaim and box office. Still to come this year, they have Heretic, Y2K, A Different Man, and The Brutalist. A24 knows what is up, though, and they will put a ton of their weight behind this film for the next couple of months in the lead-up to its release and keep the film in the minds of awards voters. A lot of people are going into this film hoping that it stands for something more, something powerful.

We will find out when it opens in theaters on December 20th.

