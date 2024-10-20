Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Juror #2

Juror #2 Will Be Released In Only 50 Theaters, Plus 2 TV Spots

Clint Eastwood's new film, Juror #2, was initially planned to be a streaming release but is getting a limited last-minute theatrical release in only 50 theaters.

Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 gets a limited release in 50 theaters starting November 1.

The film transitions from a planned streaming release, surprising with low theater count for a big studio.

Two new TV spots tease the film ahead of its AFI Fest premiere.

Juror #2 stars Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette, exploring a juror's moral dilemma in a murder trial.

When the trailer for Juror #2 was released at the beginning of the month, everyone did a double take. These days, studios releasing films in theaters don't start marketing them a month before they arrive in theaters. We see that sort of thing with streaming services, and it makes sense, but you need a little more momentum for theatrical releases because you're asking a bit more from your audience. It's more expensive, you need to leave the comfort of your own home, and the theatrical experience is incredible, but it's not for everyone these days. You sometimes need to twist the public's metaphorical arm to get them to see a movie in theaters.

So, a trailer for a Clint Easterwood film dropping a month before it is supposed to be released in theaters was eyebrow-raising, but some new information is starting to make sense. In an article in the Chicago Tribune and covered by Puck News, when the one-pager for Juror #2 says that it is getting a limited release, they mean limited, and by limited, they mean fifty theaters. That's the sort of numbers you expect for films from smaller distributors, for example, NEON released Anora in just six theaters. However, to compare NEON and Warner Bros. is truly an apples-and-oranges situation. Juror #2 is also the sixteenth film from Eastwood and reportedly the last film from the director. The limited release is a product of a last-minute decision to shift the film from a streaming release to a theatrical one. That makes sense, considering how packed the release schedule is for November, and there really only so much room.

Juror #2 is currently set to premiere at AFI Fest on October 27th, and tickets are currently on sale. Warner Bros. doesn't appear to be marketing the film very much, though they did drop a 30-second and 15-second TV spot on social media. However, if the reviews coming out of AFI Fest are positive, it's going to be really interesting to see how Warner Bros. decides to respond to this. Eastwood's last film, Cry Macho, was a box office flop, and this limited release is seen as a response to that. Cry Macho also wasn't very good, and considering the state of the box office, maybe keep an eye on this one.

Juror #2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood comes Juror #2, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult (upcoming Superman, The Menu), Oscar nominee Toni Collette (upcoming Mickey 17, The Sixth Sense), Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Chris Messina (Air, Based on a True Story), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), Zoey Deutch (The Politician, Zombieland: Double Tap), Cedric Yarbrough (Unfrosted), Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale, Tag), and Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor, 24); the film also features Amy Aquino (Bosch) and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black).

Juror #2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict—or free—the accused killer. Academy Award winner Eastwood directs from a screenplay by Jonathan Abrams (Escape Plan). The film is produced by Eastwood, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena, and executive produced by David M. Bernstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Dichotomy Production, A Malpaso Production, Juror #2, to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film will have a limited release in select theaters in North America on November 1, 2024, and in select markets internationally beginning 30 October 2024.

