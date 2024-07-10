Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, Godzilla Minus One, Godzilla Minus One Minus Color

Godzilla Minus One 4K Blu-ray Set Available Starting In September

Check out all of the details for the massive Godzilla Minus One 4K Blu-ray set that is up for order as we speak for September release.

Article Summary Godzilla Minus One 4K Blu-ray Set launches in the US come September.

Includes both film variants with Godzilla Minus Color in 4-disc collection.

Features Japanese and English subtitles with bonus content exclusive to Japan.

Available for preorder now with a glimpse of its jam-packed special features.

Godzilla Minus One is finally coming home on 4k Blu-ray here in the US. Mirroring the set available in Japan, this four-disc set will include both versions of the film. Yes, Minus Color is also in this set. This set preserves all of the features included in the Japanese set and also includes English menus and the option to watch the films with English subtitles. Booklets are also included but are in Japanese only. Basically, this set is jam-packed with all of the goodness we would ever hope to have for this already classic, Academy Award-winning film. You can see the full list of specs and features, as well as pictures of the set below. Finally, we can own this thing and not just stream it. You can preorder here.

Godzilla Minus One 4K Blu-ray Details

Disc 1: Godzilla Minus One 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray 125 minutes / 3 layers (100G) / 4K 2160p 16:9 scope size / Dolby Vision Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD Subtitles: (1) Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles



Disc 2: Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray 125 minutes / Trailer compilation / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9 scope size Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD Subtitles: Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles Trailer Collection (Japanese language only) Special Announcements 1 & 2 Trailer TV Spot No. 1 Edition/That's Godzilla Edition/A Glimmer of Hope Edition/The World Praises Edition/Live and Resist Edition/Against Godzilla Edition 6-Second Bumper IMAX PR Video ScreenX PR Video TOHO CINEMAS MOVIE LINE UP Cinema Mileage Announcement



Disc 3: Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color Blu-ray main feature 125 minutes / Godzilla-1.0/C trailer / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9 scope size Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD Subtitles: Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles



Disc 4: Bonus Blu-ray (Japanese language only) recording length: 240 minutes / 2 layers (BD50G) / 16:9 / 1080p High Definition (some 1080i) Audio: Japanese 2.0ch Dolby Digital Subtitles: NOTE – NO ENGLISH SUBTITLES <Contents (Bonus DISC)> Making of VFX Making of Release commemorative special program "Behind the scenes: The movie "Godzilla-1.0" -No.30- Event footage: September 4, 2023: Completion report press conference October 18, 2023: World premiere red carpet event October 23, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival opening red carpet November 1, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival closing screening stage greetings November 3, 2023 (National Holiday): Opening day stage greetings November 8-10, 2023: North American premiere November 29, 2023: Sapporo event Yamazaki Takashi Selection Talk Show September 15, 2023: "Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening" 1st (Guest: Higuchi Shinji) Friday, September 29, 2023: "Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening" Vol. 2 (Guest: Murase Keizo) Friday, October 13, 2023: "Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening" Vol. 3 (Guest: Kaneko Shusuke) October 27, 2023: "Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening" Vol. 4 (Guest: Anno Hideaki)



Specifications and Enclosures 4-disc Digipack + outer case specifications Special booklet (Japanese language only) "Special Disaster Response Materials Compilation" Abridged version (Japanese language only)



