Deadpool & Wolverine Hits Digital October 1st, Disc On October 22nd

Deadpool & Wolverine will be available to watch at home digitally on October 1st, with a disc release on October 22nd.

The 4K Blu-ray will be available in collectible Steelbooks and a Walmart-exclusive pop-up book package.

Special features include deleted scenes, a behind-the-scenes blooper reel, and filmmaker commentary.

Audio options include English Dolby Atmos, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital, and descriptive audio tracks.

Deadpool & Wolverine is slashing its way home. After a wildly successful run at the box office this summer, where it pulled in over $1.3 billion worldwide, the Marvel Studios film will arrive on digital services to rent or buy next week on October 1st and will be followed by a physical media release on October 22nd. The releases will include a number of special features, including deleted scenes, plenty of behind-the-scenes footage, and of course, a blooper reel. The 4K Blu-ray will be released in a few different ways, including two collectible Steelbooks and a Walmart-exclusive pop-up book package with the Deadpool Corps. You can see those below, as well as the full features list.

Deadpool & Wolverine 4K Release Details

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his home world faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to… oh hell, just watch the movie. Synopses are stupid.

Here is the features list:

Finding Madonna: Making the Oner – Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds break down a historic scene in the film: the "Oner," which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite.

– Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds break down a historic scene in the film: the "Oner," which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite. Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan – A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024 – the cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.

– A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024 – the cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs. Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes – Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.

– Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team. Wolverine – Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow and blue suit for the first time, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous films.

– Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow and blue suit for the first time, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous films. Filmmaker Commentary – Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds.

– Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds. Gag Reel – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine

– Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine Deleted Scenes Elevator Ride – Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA. Do Nothing – B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action. Daddy's In Love – B-15 and Peter strike up a romance. Peter announces he is in love to his friends, Headpool and Kidpool.

"Fun Sack" Dr. Deadpool – Dr. Deadpool, Ph.D. very kindly informs us of the risks of testicular cancer and tries to convince Hugh Jackman to do a live checkup. Product Review – Deadpool shows off some toys and trinkets from the franchise, including one top-secret item that may or may not be a spoiler. Wade is Back – Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promote a movie…but Ryan misleads Hugh on just exactly which movie they are there for.



And here are the specs for the release as well:

Disc Size

4K UHD : 66GB

Blu-ray : 50GB

DVD : 8.5GB

Aspect Ratio

Digital : Widescreen 2.39:1

Physical : Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio

4K : English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

Blu-ray : English 7.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

DVD : English, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital and English 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio Language Tracks

Digital : English Dolby Atmos (UHD only, some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital (some platforms)

Subtitles

4K : English SDH, Spanish and French

Blu-ray : English SDH, Spanish and French

DVD : English SDH, Spanish and French

Digital : English SDH, Spanish and French (some platforms)

