10 Years Of John Wick: A Year Of Events To Celebrate The Landmark Film

Lionsgate has announced a year of special events, screenings, new experiences, and more in honor of the ten-year anniversary of John Wick.

When John Wick was released ten years ago, it was something of an underdog. No one thought this film, whose elevator pitch could be described as "Taken but with a dog," to be any good. However, it was so well done on nearly every level. While the action and acting were both great, the thing that really set John Wick apart from all of the other action movies was the worldbuilding. We got a tiny piece of it in the first film, and it really felt like there was so much more beyond this hotel. Lionsgate had one of those rare moments when a true landmark film was born, and the franchise has been going strong ever since, with the films getting bigger and better and eventually turning into a cinematic universe. This was more than star Keanu Reeves or director Chad Stahelski ever thought they would get when the first film was released a decade ago. We might have seen the end of John's story [???] with the fourth film, but that doesn't mean the storytelling is over. Lionsgate and everyone involved with the franchise have put together a bunch of events and special experiences over the course of the next year, including giving everyone who missed seeing the film in theaters in 2014 a chance to experience it on the biggest screen possible.

"John Wick is a wonderful role and the first film was an extraordinary experience," said Reeves in a press release sent out by Lionsgate. "The combination of character, story, so completely intertwined and expressed through Chad and Dave's action design, was very special."

"Any artist pushes themselves to go further and outdo themselves," said Stahelski. "What I hope we've shown with John Wick and its successive chapters is that stunt artists are, in fact, artists. I hope that is what makes our films stand out."

"Keanu Reeves created an unforgettable character as John Wick," says Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk, who has produced all four films in the franchise. "His performance as a man capable of almost anything except putting his past behind him is one that only Keanu could deliver, and I think it's the reason why other incredible actors—Ian McShane, Willem Dafoe, Michael Nyqvist, John Leguizamo, Laurence Fishburne, Common, Ruby Rose, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, the irreplaceable Lance Reddick, to name just a few—have wanted to be part of his world."

"The elegant minimalism and iconic genre trappings of Derek's draft allowed us to realize our vision of the John Wick world, mythology, and graphic novel sensibilities – elements that defined our work on the film," added David Leitch. "It was the perfect playground for the provocative action we had been waiting to unleash on the world for years."

Fans can join the celebration in a number of ways.

FATHOM EVENTS SCREENINGS—Moviegoers can revisit the movie that started it all as Fathom Events brings "John Wick" back to theaters on November 3 and 6. Moviegoers can check their local listings for showtimes and the chance to see the movie back on the big screen. Fans attending the Fathom screenings will be treated to more from the mythic John Wick universe with an exclusive sneak peek at "Ballerina," which takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, following Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) as she begins her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

THE "JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE" IN LAS VEGAS — To commemorate a decade of high-octane action, we're issuing a special bounty for all John Wick loyalists. Sign up for the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE's mailing list and receive a special code that unlocks a 10% discount on ticket purchases, valid for first time purchases when booking is live (restrictions apply). Additionally, email subscribers will get early access and have an exclusive 24-hour window to book tickets ahead of general booking. Visit www.JohnWickExperience.com for additional information and to sign up now. Located in the AREA15 district in Las Vegas, the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE blends immersive escape experiences and highly themed cinematic environments to create an interactive journey that transcends reality. Guests step through the doors of the Las Vegas Continental Hotel and into the fantastical underworld of John Wick, where they navigate a high stakes adventure as well as visit a themed bar and retail shop open to the general public. The JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE opens later this year.

®—For fans who need to own the film for themselves, on Tuesday, November 5, the studio will release the John Wick 10th Anniversary Titans of Cult™ SteelBook® as an Amazon exclusive. The Titans Of Cult™ brand is an elevated and premium brand amongst collectors. Presenting the film in Dolby Vision® for the first time, the release from Titans of Cult—an elevated and premium brand for collectors—features four collectible art cards, an acrylic display stand, an enamel coin pin, and art by Matt Ryan Tobin. COLLECTIBLE MERCHANDISE —Fans can shop from a range of collectible merchandise with collaborations that extend the John Wick franchise to retail. Merchandise collections are available at select retailers and e-commerce platforms and include everything from toys and collectibles such as plush and figures from Youtooz, action figures from Hot Toys, and cosplaying ducks from Tubbz, to precious metals from APMEX, apparel and accessories from Ripple Junction and American Classics, collectible cars from Round2 and Greenlight, to a fully rendered 3D collectible bust of John Wick from Diamond Select. All of this and more can be found by fans looking to expand their personal collections inspired by the Baba Yaga.

THE WICK-VERSE UNFOLDS—The celebration will culminate with next year's June 6, 2025 release of the upcoming spinoff film "Ballerina," which stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro as she begins her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. And looking ahead, the John Wick universe will continue to expand, with an additional spinoff movie in the works about Donnie Yen's Caine assassin character and a brand-new series "John Wick: Under the High Table" from Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves.

