Billionaire Apocalypse: Why Hugh Jackman Should Lead New FOX Series

Hugh Jackman is set to executive-produce a new FOX show called Billionaire Apocalypse. Here's what it's about - and why he should star in it.

Billionaire Apocalypse is a new show heading to Fox, and it has some big names attached. Morning Show creator Jay Carson is writing and producing. Executive producers on the drama will include Lawrence Bender, Kevin Brown, and just announced, Hugh Jackman. Yes, THAT Hugh Jackman. The show has a script order with no cast attached as of this time. This is the very early stages of this one, but Fox has to be chomping at the bit to get this one in front of cameras with a team like that involved.

Billionaire Apocalypse Is A GREAT Title

Here is the overview of what the series will look like according to the THR article with the news: "The richest man on the planet, 200 of his employees, and his family are forced to flee to his private island in the wake of a global financial collapse, where the employees and family members—whom he's treated as afterthoughts for decades—quickly realize he's no longer rich and thus no longer in charge."

Here is a crazy idea. Do you know who would be perfect to play the billionaire? Hugh Jackman! Sure, he is a movie star and has a bunch of dates coming up where he will be performing at Radio City and such, and he is a busy guy. Maybe he even thinks this would be beneath him. But you know what? This is so against type for the type of role that he usually takes, and it could be such a juicy part that I think he SHOULD take it. Hey, if he wants to EGOT, he has to work on that "T" doesn't he? Tell me that you wouldn't want to watch Hugh Jackman play a wealthy asshole for like ten episodes of a television series cause I certainly would.

The ball's in your court, Mr. Wolverine. I think Billionaire Apocalypse has your name written all over it.

