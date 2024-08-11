Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, m. night shyamalan, trap, Warner Bros

Trap Filmmaker Reveals His Thoughts on a Potential Sequel

Trap filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan shares his thoughts on the chances of a sequel and what he already misses about the film.

Article Summary M. Night Shyamalan hints at a potential sequel for his latest crime thriller, Trap.

The filmmaker discusses his emotional attachment to the characters in Trap.

Audience enthusiasm for a Trap sequel was apparent during test screenings.

Trap's mixed critical reception and moderate box office performance raise questions about a sequel's viability.

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan isn't exactly a stranger to building a franchise (having carefully crafted the Unbreakable film series spanning nearly two decades), so it feels natural that he'd eventually return to establish another universe. However, to our surprise, Shyamalan's newest film Trap could be the film that sparks his potential interest in forging another cinematic franchise. Here's what he had to say about the topic of a Trap sequel.

M. Night Shyamalan Has Contemplated a Possible Trap Sequel

While talking to The Playlist, Shyamalan was asked if he'd make a second story within the Trap universe, and he admits, "We screened this for an audience, and they were so excited. And at the end, in a test screening, someone asked the audience, 'How many of you wanna see a sequel of this?' And every hand in the theater went up and I was hiding. And I saw it, and I was like, 'Whoa.'" He then notes, "I finished this movie, three weeks ago, I went back to the office the next day and felt an absolute loss that I wasn't going be with these characters again. I used to run to the editing room. I loved this movie and I wanted to be with this music and these characters and Cooper and Riley and Lady Raven, all of them. And so that was a strange feeling. They become a part of you when you're making these characters. And, and it was such a joyful experience; we were laughing through it and, playing, and the audience can feel that. So, yeah…"

As of now, Trap hasn't been a huge hit with critics or at the box office — though it did manage to garner $20 million opening weekend against a budget of $30 million, so it's not completely out of the question. But if the opportunity presents itself, would you be interested in seeing a sequel to Shyamalan's new film Trap? Or is this a film that's better off as a one-time thing?

Trap is in theaters now.

