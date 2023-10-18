Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: ferrari, michael mann, NEON

Ferrari Official Poster And Trailer Have Been Released

The official trailer and teaser art for Michael Mann new film, Ferrari, has dropped. It will be released in theaters on Christmas.

Oh, it will be such a fun fall season, and NEON is here to give us a new Michael Mann film. While many people have been talking about the two films that Apple Original Films is putting out for the Awards season while also keeping an eye on how Oppenheimer will do, other contenders are waiting in the wings, and Ferrari could be one of them. Even if you aren't a racing fan, plenty of racing movies out there can appeal to you, and this one looks like it will be one of those films. It also stars Adam Driver, and he will likely get a push for Best Actor as the ballots start to roll in if the film does well. NEON has rocketed onto the mainstream by distributing some massive awards season and got several academy awards under its belt with Parasite back in 2019. Mann is another one of those directors who has to try to make a bad movie, so this one is absolutely something you should keep an eye on to check out if you're someone who likes to go to movies on Christmas. The first teaser was released at the end of August, but the official trailer and teaser art were released today.

Ferrari: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino, a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Ferrari is directed by Michael Mann and written by Troy Kennedy Martin. It stars Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey. It will be released in theaters on December 25th.

