Fin Trailer: Eli Roth Channels His Inner Bourdain, Moore With New Doc

Fin is a new documentary from director Eli Roth that exposes the truth about shark poachers and the multi-billion dollar industry behind it. Teaming with producers Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Dobrev, the film was acquired by streaming service Discovery+ and will debut on there on July 16th. This is not for the faint of heart but is an important film, or as Roth puts it: "FIN is the scariest film I've ever made, and certainly the most dangerous, but I wanted to send a message of hope to end this needless massacre of sharks. They keep our oceans clean to produce half our oxygen, and they deserve our respect and deserve to be saved, especially now when the shark fin sales ban is going before the House." Check out the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fin – Official Trailer (2021) Eli Roth (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ILgRYSnHWY)

Fin Synopsis

"In FIN, Roth and a professional group of scientists, researchers and activists sail around the globe to unveil the truth behind the death of millions of sharks, exposing the criminal enterprise that is impacting the extinction of the misunderstood creatures. FIN features work from photographer Michael Muller and the support of organizations such as Oceana, Sea Shepherd, and Wild Aid. Oscar® winner Leonardo DiCaprio executive produces the film along with actor, producer and shark activist Nina Dobrev and President of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and Pilgrim CEO and Chair Craig Piligian."

I would not have expected Roth to be the one behind this, but he is a talented man and to see him really throw his weight behind this project is cool to see. I got some serious Anthony Bourdain/Michael Moore vibes in a couple of different scenes there, and hopefully, it lives up to this compelling trailer. Fin will debut on Discovery+ on July 16th.