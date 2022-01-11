Final Destination: New Film Coming To HBO Max, Jon Watts Producing

Final Destination is coming back. A new film in the franchise is coming to HBO Max, with Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts producing along with his wife and partner, Dianne McGunigle (Cop Car), also alongside longtime Final Destination producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Lori Evans Taylor (Wicked Wicked Games) and Guy Busick (Scream 2022) will handle the script based on a treatment from Watts himself. This will be the sixth film in the franchise and the first since 2011. It feels like a lot longer, though. The original movie from 2000 was a big hit, and the franchise has grossed over $650 million worldwide. Variety had the news.

Final Destination Deserves More Credit

"Both Dianne and I have been massive fans of 'Final Destination' from the very beginning," Watts said in a statement. "So to be able to have a hand in crafting a new story with the original team and New Line is going to be both fun and exciting."

"Jon and Dianne's passion for the series is only matched by how much fun they are to work with," Perry said. "Sheila and I couldn't be more excited to have their creative energy driving this latest installment in the 'Final Destination' franchise with New Line. With Guy and Lori's inspired execution of Jon's original idea, we have a movie that audiences are gonna love."

This is one of the low-key best franchises in horror, wildly inventive, and kind of ahead of its time. It is a little sad that the next one will go straight to HBO Max instead of theaters, but that is the world we live in now. They have to have content on these streaming services. Watts is only on board to produce for now, as he gears up for Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios. More on this new Final Destination film as we learn it.