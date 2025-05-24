Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, final destination, Final Destination: Bloodlines, horror, Warner Bros

Final Destination Bloodlines Star on Bringing Her Key Role to Life

One of the stars of Final Destination Bloodlines reveals how the film's directors helped the cast flesh out their characters.

Article Summary Final Destination Bloodlines revives the franchise with a fresh 1969 setting and generational stakes.

Brec Bassinger stars as Iris, whose premonition leads to Death targeting her entire bloodline.

Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein focused on in-depth character backstories for realism.

The film blends retro aesthetics with inventive storytelling, earning acclaim from fans and critics.

The Final Destination franchise, launched in 2000, is built on a chilling premise: Death itself is an inescapable force that pursues those who cheat its design through premonitions. The original film follows Alex Browning, who foresees the explosion of Flight 180 and saves a handful of survivors, only for Death to hunt them down in gruesome accidents. Each installment introduces a new group of characters who evade a catastrophic event—be it a highway pile-up, a rollercoaster derailment, or a bridge collapse—only to face Death's relentless pursuit.

Over two decades, the franchise has evolved significantly. Early films like Final Destination and Final Destination 2 focused on standalone stories with loose connections, such as the recurring coroner Bludworth, who hints at Death's rules. By Final Destination 3 and The Final Destination, the series leaned into gorier spectacle and 3D technology, prioritizing shock value over narrative depth. Final Destination 5 marked a turning point, revealing a twist that tied it to the first film, adding a layer of interconnectedness. The franchise also experimented with rules, like the idea in Final Destination 2 that a new life could break Death's cycle.

Enter Final Destination Bloodlines, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, which became a massive hit by blending reverence for the series' roots with innovative storytelling. Set in 1969, the film centers on Iris Campbell, whose premonition saves hundreds from the Skyview Restaurant Tower's collapse. Unlike prior entries, this latest focuses on Iris' bloodline, with Death targeting her descendants for their "illegitimate" existence. To bring this divided narrative to life, the directors crafted a period piece with meticulous retro aesthetics and generational storytelling designed to feel as immersive as possible.

Final Destination Bloodlines Star on Working with the Film's Directorial Duo

In an interview with Collider, star Brec Bassinger, who plays a key role, highlighted the directors' creative process. "Adam and Zach were really huge on that. We actually had a couple of days of rehearsal. Obviously, we weren't on the sets, because these massive sets were being built for months, and it's still a hard hat territory until the day of shooting. So we're just in a blank room talking about it, and Max proposes to me throughout the scene, and they were asking him questions like, 'Where did you get the ring? How long have you had the ring? Were you nervous about your pocket?' Things like that, they were always asking us, so it almost forced us to create that backstory." This collaborative approach deepened character dynamics, making the film's relationships feel authentic and elevating the stakes of Death's pursuit.

And now that the film has become such a hit with critics and audiences, we can only imagine that the duo will have an opportunity to deliver another entry in the Final Destination franchise.

