Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Transformers | Tagged: Transformers One

Final Transformers One Trailer Says See It On The Biggest Screen

Paramount has released the final trailer for Transformers One, in case you're still on the fence about whether to see it this weekend.

Article Summary Paramount unveils final trailer for Transformers One, hitting theaters this weekend.

Early reactions: Critics and fans now raving about Transformers One, a must-see film.

New trailer includes exciting footage featuring Optimus Prime and Megatron interactions.

Check out the final trailer to decide if Transformers One is worth seeing on the big screen.

It's amazing how things can change in a couple of months. When the first footage for Transformers One was released, everyone was all annoyed and grumpy and saying that the movie looked terrible [spoiler alert: it never did]. Now, we're at the week of release, and critics are raving about the film and the fans that have gotten the chance to see early screenings are telling everyone to go see it as soon as possible. This weekend is going to be great, but if you're still on the fence about whether or not you want to see this movie, Paramount has released a final trailer for you to check out. There is some new footage in here including some stuff between Optimus and Megatron that will probably make longtime Transformers fans happy.

Transformers One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once, they were friends who bonded like brothers and forever changed the fate of Cybertron. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 aka Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 aka Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, with Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley will direct it, and the film will be released on September 20, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!