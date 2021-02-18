Finish Him! The First Trailer for Mortal Kombat is Here

To say that there hasn't been a good video game adaptation wouldn't be much of a reach. Ever since games became the biggest thing in the world in the '80s and '90s, movie studios have been trying to make the transition to the big screen. However, moving from one medium to another is never easy, and the thing that most video game adaptations have failed to realize is that you don't watch a movie the same way you play a game. The change in medium is even more apparent than going from television to movie or stage show to a movie or something else because you're going from an interactive to an inactive medium. Is Mortal Kombat going to be the one that ends up working when previous versions or other adaptations like Assassins Creed didn't? Well, the first trailer has dropped, and we're going to let you be the judges of that.

Does this trailer make you excited for Mortal Kombat or does this look like another swing and a miss for video game adaptations? If you have an HBO Max subscription already, are you going to check this one out regardless just because it's there and a way to pass the time or are you going to not bother? Let us know in the comments.

In "Mortal Kombat," MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat, directed by Simon McQuoid, stars. Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Josh Lawson, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada. It will be released on April 16, 2021.