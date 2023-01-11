First Look Images At Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Lionsgate has released four images from the big screen adaptation of the classic Judy Blume novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Reading a Judy Blume book or two is practically a rite of passage when you're a teenager and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. is usually the one that ends up being the one. It's a classic tale that many people relate to. It also presents many early life experiences with the kind of honesty that other stories geared toward that generation tend to avoid. So it isn't surprising that Lionsgate is adapting the book. We got a first look at this movie back at CinemaCon last year, but Lionsgate released four images from the film and a detailed summary. The first trailer and poster are probably on the way soon.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

For over fifty years, Judy Blume's classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. has impacted generations with its timeless coming-of-age age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of life's biggest questions. In Lionsgate's big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn't happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. The film also stars Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume, and produced by Gracie Films' Academy Award® winner James L. Brooks (Best Picture, 1983 – Terms of Endearment), alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric La'auli Porter, and executive produced by Jonathan McCoy. It will be released on April 28, 2023.