Five Nights at Freddy's Creator Approved of the Film's Animatronics

Five Nights at Freddy's designer Robert Bennett recently confirmed that the animatronics in the film were approved by the game's creator.

When it comes to adapting a popular video game franchise like Five Nights at Freddy's, you just have to consider the approval of the person in charge. Because nobody wants to be that person who adapts a project that the original creator doesn't want to claim, thankfully, it appears as if the upcoming film won't be an issue in that capacity.

During a new interview with SFX Magazine, Five Nights at Freddy's designer Robert Bennett discussed the approval of the creator, telling the publication, "Scott Cawthon, when he came down, he was there about a week before we started filming, and he was so grateful: 'This is exactly what I wanted them to look like. This is what I imagined they would look like.' It's Scott that you want to make happy, and I think the fact that he was so impressed with everything made the work worthwhile."

Earlier in the interview, he also explained that the animatronics "workshop" was available for all involved to see, noting, "Everyone loved them. Our little workshop was right outside the main door of the set, and we'd always have the actors and anyone who was new come in. Almost every other day, we'd have to do a little show-and-tell for whoever was visiting. Josh Hutcherson came in a couple of times and looked at everything."

Five Nights at Freddy's Synopsis and Release Date

The synopsis for the upcoming horror film explains, "The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy's to the big screen. The film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson; Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio; Holly & Ivy, Unstable), and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail; You, Mack & Rita), Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare."

Five Nights at Freddy's is scheduled to be released simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock in the United States on October 27, 2023.

