Five Nights At Freddy's Director Recommends Multiple Viewings

The director of the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's film is divulging that multiple viewings are needed to locate every easter egg.

After several years of being in development, a film adaptation of the popular Five Nights at Freddy's video game is finally coming by the end of the month. And with a lot of game installments and unique lore worthy of referencing, fans are prepared to keep an eye out for any easter eggs sprinkled in the film. Which, apparently, could require several viewings from audiences.

Five Nights at Freddy's Director on the Benefit of Repeat Viewings

When talking to GamesRadar+ about the upcoming release of the film, Five Nights At Freddy's director Emma Tammi was asked about including franchise lore and easter egg material, to which she responded, "Well, I can't give any of those away. I'll say this: I think some will be immediately obvious. Then I think others will be found on a second or third watch. We've got some things that are buried in there a little bit more that you might not notice on the first watch."

Not too long ago, Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum teased his excitement for the film, explaining, "I really love a challenge. [game Creator Scott Cawthon] had been working on it as a movie with a studio for a while, and that didn't work out; this is many years ago. Everyone said we could never get the movie done, including, by the way, internally in my company. I was made fun of for pursuing this, this thing that could never happen, and that always lights a fire under me to say, 'I bet I can do this.'" He added, "And we had to find a structure that would work for us to make this movie together. We finally found it, and we finally made the movie, and as you can hear by my voice, I'm extremely proud of the movie that we made together."

Five Nights at Freddy's is scheduled to be released simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock in the United States on October 27, 2023.

