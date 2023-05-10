Flamin' Hot Trailer Promises The Untold Story Of Popular Snack The trailer for Flamin' Hot is out, and the story of the creation of the popular Cheetos will be on both Hulu & Disney+ June 9th.

Flamin' Hot is a new film directed by Eva Longoria starring Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzales, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, and Emilio Rivera. It tells the story of how Mexican immigrant and former Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez supposedly invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Searchlight will have the film on Hulu and Disney+ starting June 9th. You can watch the trailer for the film below.

I Have Never Tried Flamin' Hot Cheetos

"Montañez's story is that while he was working as a custodian at the Rancho Cucamonga Frito-Lay plant, he thought of spicing up Cheetos with chile powder. He contacted executives to pitch the snack and subsequently outsmarted corporate saboteurs, leading him to become a successful author and businessman." Frito-Lay denies all of this and says that workers in the Midwest actually came up with the concept. If you have time (and want to disable your ad-blocker), give this article from the Los Angeles Times. It gives an interesting insight into this whole story.

As far as this film is concerned, it looks like a fun watch. I would never have guessed that the story of how Flamin' Hot Cheetos could be dramatized in any entertaining way, but here we are. I bet this happens all too often in that industry as well; it is no different than the toy business in that way. Also, not on this one: it will be the first film to hit Hulu and Disney+ on the same day. It will be something to keep an eye on for sure, as Hulu has been instrumental in making hits out of their original movie releases for 20th Century Studios and Searchlight both. Why not keep that same formula here if you are Disney? Maybe it is another sign that they are losing confidence in the platform, as many have speculated.

In any case, and whichever service you choose, Flamin' Hot will be available to stream on June 9th.