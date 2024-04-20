Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool, deadpool & wolverine, film, mcu, shawn levy, wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine Director on the Importance of Film's Title

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy reveals the importance of the film's title and why it isn't just another Deadpool or X-Men movie.

We're just a few months away from the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which acts as both titular characters immersion into the expansive MCU. Considering that the current era of the MCU entrails multiversal exploration and alternative stories, it felt like the perfect opportunity for both characters to reclaim their status as former Fox/Marvel icons. Now, with the film gearing up for its summer release, the director of Deadpool & Wolverine is addressing the return of two beloved Fox heroes and how this new story compares to what we've seen from them in the past. This definitely isn't your average superhero team-up adventure!

Deadpool & Wolverine Director on Bringing Two Heroes Together for One Cinematic Event

While chatting with Screen Rant at CinemaCon, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy discussed the film's title and why it isn't just titled Deadpool 3. Levy admits, "As far as crafting the Deadpool & Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles. It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."

By the time the film is released, we'll obviously know more about how or if either character fits into the future state of Marvel. However, given Hugh Jackman's reluctance to play the character after Logan, we can't imagine that he's truly back for a whole new slate of MCU content. What does seem more likely is that Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds will be getting plenty of new opportunities in the next phase of Marvel, because Deadpool just works.

Given its lighting-in-a-bottle potential, do you believe that this team-up can surpass the success of previous films like Deadpool, Logan, and the X-Men films?

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

