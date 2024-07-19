Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Conclave, Focus Features, ralph fiennes

Conclave Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Tries To Find A New Pope

Focus Features has revealed the trailer and a bunch of new images from their religious thriller Conclave, releasing on November 1st.

Conclave is a new thriller about selecting a new Pope when the current one passes away. It stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Carlos Diehz, Lucian Msamati, Brían F. O'Byrne, Merab Ninidze, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. Edward Berger directs from a script by Peter Straughan. Berger is coming off the success of All Quiet On The Western Front, which was nominated for a slew of Academy Awards, winning four awards. So, saying this is an anticipated film for this fall would be an understatement.

Conclave Synopsis

From director Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), Conclave follows one of the world's most secretive and ancient events – selecting a new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church.

This has a shot at breaking out big time, as the cast is tailor-made for the older crowd to want to pour into theaters. Throw in a subject matter we haven't seen portrayed on screen as much in the past, and Focus Features should have a pretty good run with this one. It will take some time to make as much progress as possible before Moana 2 and Wicked: Part One hit theaters. This is one to put on your calendar for sure for when it releases on November 1st.

